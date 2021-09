Matt Nagy never does what everyone wants him to do with rookie quarterback Justin Fields unless he’s forced. That’s happening again this week as his preferred starter, Andy Dalton, is out with a knee injury and won’t be available to the Bears for their game Sunday at the Browns. So unless Nagy wants to revisit his haunting experience with Nick Foles from last season, he has no choice but to give in and start Fields.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO