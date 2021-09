Celebrity chef and renowned TV personality Duff Goldman is a passionate man who has never hesitated to do what he can to work towards issues that he cares about. As per his website, Goldman is involved with several organizations, such as No Kid Hungry, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Save a Child's Heart Foundation. During an interview with the Jewish News Service, he gave fans a glimpse into what motivated him to help others. "I'm a cook who won the lottery," he shared. "Seeing the effects this has had on everybody makes us want to give back. Every time we give it makes us want to give more."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO