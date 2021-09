Guy W. "Wally" Treadway, 84, of Robinson, IL, died on September 19, 2021, at Crawford Memorial Hospital in Robinson, IL. He was born June 23, 1937, in West York, IL, the son of Samuel & Doris (Hand) Treadway, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Garrard, and by his brothers, Richard (who was killed in Korea), Hubert Treadway, and Harold Gene Treadway (who died in infancy).