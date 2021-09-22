CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed foresees a potential rate hike as soon as next year

By Shannon Nolan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. The Fed also said it will likely begin slowing the pace of its...

