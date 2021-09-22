Letter to the editor: Ranch is committed to sustainable beef production
Cattle farmers and ranchers like me are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day. Growing up in the suburbs of Denver, I wasn't involved in agriculture until my family purchased Eagle Rock Ranch in Park County in 2012. Living on a ranch that has been in continuous operation since 1868, my family takes great pride in knowing that we provide our neighbors with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way possible.
