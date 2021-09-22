CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park County, CO

Letter to the editor: Ranch is committed to sustainable beef production

By Erin Michalski Breckenridge
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCattle farmers and ranchers like me are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day. Growing up in the suburbs of Denver, I wasn’t involved in agriculture until my family purchased Eagle Rock Ranch in Park County in 2012. Living on a ranch that has been in continuous operation since 1868, my family takes great pride in knowing that we provide our neighbors with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way possible.

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

3 dead, over 50 injured in Amtrak train derailment

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
County
Park County, CO
NBC News

House to debate, vote on infrastructure package this week, Pelosi says

Debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill will begin in the House on Monday and go to the floor for a vote three days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi said the vote will come on the same day the nation’s surface transportation act — which authorizes spending on highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects — expires.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranches#Beef#Ranching#Weather#Eagle Rock Ranch
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy