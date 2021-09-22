Picture of the Day: Lift-off from Harper International Airport

Robert “Bob” Bement submitted this photo and note: “I sometimes fly out to visit a friend who runs the Harper Junction Service Station. There is no airport, so I just land on the road. It is fairly level, but has a little dog leg in it. A fellow at the station took this picture of me in my 1959 straight-tailed 182 Cessna taking off from road. I thought he did a great job of getting this lift-off picture.”