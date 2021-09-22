CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Picture of the Day: Lift-off from Harper International Airport

By General Aviation News Staff
generalaviationnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert “Bob” Bement submitted this photo and note: “I sometimes fly out to visit a friend who runs the Harper Junction Service Station. There is no airport, so I just land on the road. It is fairly level, but has a little dog leg in it. A fellow at the station took this picture of me in my 1959 straight-tailed 182 Cessna taking off from road. I thought he did a great job of getting this lift-off picture.”

generalaviationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Cessna 170 in the weeds

Allen Macbean submitted this photo and note: “We visited one of the airstrips on Freemont Island in the Great Salt Lake the other day. The strip is not particularly challenging, and the bugs will make you wonder why you exited the cockpit, but the views are great and the silence is worth it. Plus it’s always nice to get a little dirt on the tires.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Mail

‘An aurora under the full moon, what could be better?’ Astronaut takes stunning pictures of the Southern Lights from the International Space Station

These photographs are, unquestionably, out of this world. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has captured breathtaking images of the Southern Lights under the full moon from the International Space Station (ISS). The aurora - which is typically green tinged with red or purple - appeared to have a rare bluish hue,...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy