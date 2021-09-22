INJUSTICE: Superman Is UNLEASHED In Bloody Red-Band Trailer For The DC Animated Movie
In Injustice, an unthinkable tragedy propels Superman into a dangerous new mindset, ultimately pitting Justice League members against each other in what is clearly going to be a brutal, bloody movie if this new red-band trailer is any indication! The feature-length animated film is set for release on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on October 19, and is based on the Injustice: Gods Among Us video game.www.comicbookmovie.com
Comments / 0