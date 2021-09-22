INJUSTICE: Superman Is UNLEASHED In Bloody Red-Band Trailer For The DC Animated Movie

Ricky Church celebrates Superman: The Animated Series on its 25th anniversary…. In the realm of DC television animation, Batman: The Animated Series is placed at the top and was the first in what would become the DC Animated Universe, a collection of series featuring heroes and villains from all corners of the DC Universe. However, while Batman: The Animated Series is rightly held in high regard and helped set the tone for the DCAU, another series is very significant not just for its storytelling, but for setting up the DCAU in more ways than Batman ever did: Superman: The Animated Series, which is now celebrating its 25th anniversary.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO