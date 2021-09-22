Ochsner, LCMC Health Join Forces to Lobby for Federal Relief

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health and LCMC Health, two of Louisiana’s largest health systems and private employers, are teaming up with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and other national and state officials to lobby for federal relief. Top officials from Ochsner and LCMC Health will join Edwards in Washington D.C. this week to discuss critical recovery needs including funding to rebuild and strengthen the state’s healthcare infrastructure due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic and damage from Hurricane Ida.