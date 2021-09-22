Dolphins say Tagovailoa broke ribs, won’t play vs. Raiders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s only 2 weeks into the 2021 season but already there have been many twists and turns for the Miami Dolphins. After an encouraging opening day win in New England, highlighted by the defense coming up big in key spots and Tua Tagovailoa leading 2 solid touchdown drives, the team faltered in week two against Buffalo. Ok, maybe faltered is too kind of a word to describe the Dolphins performance in the home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s not often that you see a game that dominant by one team in the NFL. It’s a high scoring league...

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO