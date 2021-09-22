CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Atlético CEO says power struggle over calendar hurts clubs

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín says the power struggle among soccer institutions over the international calendar is hurting clubs and could lead them to seek alternatives similar to the Super League. Gil Marín reiterated that Atlético is now against the Super League as it was proposed earlier this year. But he says similar solutions may arise if clubs keep getting caught in the middle of the disputes involving FIFA, UEFA, domestic leagues and other soccer bodies. He says that “if they force us to decide between mom and dad, we will leave home.”

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Klopp wants 'solution' as World Cup quarantine row returns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday demanded "some kind of solution" to prevent another club-v-country row over Covid quarantine rules for World Cup qualifiers. Eight Brazilian Premier League players -- including Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho -- were called-up by Brazil coach Tite for the next round of 2022 qualifiers in October. Premier League clubs refused to release players earlier this month for matches in countries on the British government's 'red' list because of the 10-day quarantine rule facing returning travellers. In response, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and three other national associations asked FIFA to bar the players from club duty for five days before withdrawing their request a day before the next round of Premier League fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
intothecalderon.com

Atlético Madrid 0-0 Athletic Club: Player Ratings

Wasn’t challenged in goal. Athletic’s best chance came on a 50th-minute Iñaki Williams breakaway, on which the captain came out of the net and made himself big. The shot rolled harmlessly wide. –6 Trippier. Connected consistently with Marcos Llorente in the midfield. The passing between the two created chances down...
SOCCER
intothecalderon.com

Atlético Madrid 0-0 Athletic Club: João Félix sent off in intense draw

Athletic Club became the second consecutive team to exit the Wanda Metropolitano with a goalless draw — though a shorthanded Atlético Madrid will be considerably more aggrieved with Saturday afternoon’s result. To start, Simeone swapped out Wednesday’s João Félix-Luis Suárez strike partnership, turning to Ángel Correa and Antoine Griezmann —...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Struggle#Ceo#Ap Sports#The Super League
The Independent

Arsenal and Tottenham aren’t acting like ‘big six’ clubs but derby day victory can kickstart seasons

Part of the big six, though the butt of many jokes about it. What does a team who loses to Brentford and sits bottom, pointless after three games, have to do with anything ‘Super’ at all?That short-lived conversation went well beyond any on-pitch matters of course, but on the pitch is precisely where it matters most to the supporters, to the judgemental neutrals and most certainly to the players themselves.And yet that’s where particularly Arsenal, but also Tottenham Hotspur, are acting least like the ‘big six’ collection they unofficially claim to be a part of.Results have picked up most recently...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Mikel Arteta ready for ‘special’ first north London derby in front of fans

Mikel Arteta takes charge of his first north London derby in front of a full house on Sunday and has told his Arsenal players to reward their fans in “the most special game of the season”.With the coronavirus pandemic halting football just four months after Arteta’s appointment, he has only experienced fans at a game with Tottenham on one occasion – 2,000 Spurs fans seeing their side beat Arsenal 2-0 last season.It is over two years since supporters were able to watch a north London derby at the Emirates Stadium but Arteta is now looking forward to the experience.“It is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG, Man City set to benefit from expected end to financial fair play restrictions

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City go head to head in the Champions League on Tuesday after a summer which underlined their status as the new superpowers of European football, and any possible restraints on their enormous spending could soon disappear along with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules. The story of PSG, City and Financial Fair Play (FFP) is essentially the story of the last decade in European football.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

PSG win without Messi ahead of Man City showdown

Lionel Messi was again sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain and in the Argentine's absence it was Idrissa Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler who scored as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday. Nice moved provisionally up to third after a 3-0 defeat of winless Saint-Etienne, who are now bottom of the table. as/dj
SOCCER
Idaho8.com

Fati scores in his triumphant return for Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Ansu Fati made a triumphant return from a long injury layoff and scored a goal to give Barcelona fans hope for the future. Fati was wearing the No. 10 jersey that used to belong to Lionel Messi. Fati hadn’t played in more than 10 months because of a knee injury. He scored in stoppage time to seal a 3-0 Spanish league win over Levante on Sunday that helped ease some of the pressure on Barcelona following a three-match winless streak. The 18-year-old Fati was loudly cheered by the crowd at the Camp Nou Stadium when he entered the match in the 81st minute.
SOCCER
Idaho8.com

Forwards shine as Monaco wins at Clermont to move into 8th

PARIS (AP) — Monaco’s improving form continued as coach Niko Kovac’s side won 3-1 at Clermont to move up to eighth place in the French league. Strikers Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland grabbed a goal each in another boost for Kovac. Substitute Sofiane Diop added an injury-time third when he started and finished a move with a neat backheel flick. Monaco’s third win this season moved it one place above defending champion Lille. Marseille hopes to move four points clear in second place with a home win against Lens later Sunday.
SOCCER
Idaho8.com

Responding to PSG, La Liga’s Tebas attacks funding in letter

A dispute involving Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish league president Javier Tebas looks set to continue. The escalation of squabbling started with Tebas publicly launching jibes at the French team, particularly for signing Lionel Messi. And an enraged response by PSG in the form of a complaint in writing to Tebas was not going to silence him. In a letter to PSG seen by The Associated Press Tebas doubles down on his criticism of the ownership model with funding linked to the Emir of Qatar. Tebas says that “PSG’s finances have been kept afloat thanks to the multi-million euro contributions of its shareholder over the last three seasons.”
SOCCER
ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
Idaho8.com

Arsenal humiliates Spurs, seasons head in opposite direction

LONDON (AP) — Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka scored in the opening 34 minutes as Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-1. It completed a third successive league win for Arsenal which lost its opening three Premier League games. Tottenham has now lost three in a row in the league after opening with a trio of successes. Raul Jimenez conjured a moment of magic to claim his first goal since suffering a career-threatening fractured skull and earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 victory at Southampton which remains without a win after six games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy