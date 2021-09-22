CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owls, Mustangs look for boost in rivalry showdown

By Nathan Giese
Plainview Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome teams have already wrapped up non-district play while others are heading into their final clash before the games officially matter. This week’s area high school football slate is a mixed bag of sorts. Most teams in the 11-man classes have their bye weeks coming up next week, making for a light schedule. Some teams will already be starting district play this week as well, so there’s plenty at stake heading into this week.

FOOTBALL
