Evidently, country music star Lee Brice is an avid dove hunter. He recently held his 4th annual dove hunt with family and friends. Now, we all know that Lee Brice is an accomplished country music singer and songwriter. Signed to Curb Records, he has released five albums with the label that you probably will recognize. Those include Love Like Crazy, Hard to Love, I Don’t Dance, Lee Brice, and Hey World. He’s also released seventeen singles, seven of which have reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay. And besides his own music, Brice has also co-written singles for other country stars like Garth Brooks, Adam Gregory, the Eli Young Band, and Tim McGraw.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO