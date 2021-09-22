Are these images from The Waltons or Seventies horror films?
Some spooky scenes on Walton’s Mountain would fit perfectly in iconic scary movies. Like summer blockbusters, modern scary movies really came into their own in the 1970s. There were psychological thrillers, gory slasher flicks and, of course, plenty of haunted houses. The decade also had room for one of the most wholesome shows on TV, The Waltons. But don’t be fooled by its sugar-sweet reputation, there were times when the nostalgic series showed a darker side.metv.com
Comments / 0