Are these images from The Waltons or Seventies horror films?

One of the most common complaints about the horror genre of storytelling is the treatment of women within the story. More specifically, there are many that feel that horror movies overtly sexualize and degrade women for entertainment. After viewing a handful of horror movies that are respected within the genre, it is clear why this is a complaint. However, it is a pedestrian viewpoint of a complex genre of storytelling and shows a lack of deep understanding or willingness to see past the ‘shock and awe’ of these gruesome tales. Horror movies are rich with character development and do not pander to the fact the story involves a female human. Horror movies have been empowering women since Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922) first flickered into existence.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO