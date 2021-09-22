CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Are these images from The Waltons or Seventies horror films?

By MeTV Staff
metv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome spooky scenes on Walton’s Mountain would fit perfectly in iconic scary movies. Like summer blockbusters, modern scary movies really came into their own in the 1970s. There were psychological thrillers, gory slasher flicks and, of course, plenty of haunted houses. The decade also had room for one of the most wholesome shows on TV, The Waltons. But don’t be fooled by its sugar-sweet reputation, there were times when the nostalgic series showed a darker side.

metv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
yourerie

Watch: Eerie Horror Fest comes back from the dead, finalizes guests & films

The Film Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania is bringing the Eerie Horror Fest back from the dead. Organizers are finalizing plans for the festival in October. Fontaine Glenn was live from the Erie Playhouse with more on the return of the festival. Joining Fontaine was festival director of Eerie Horror Fest John Lyons.
ERIE, PA
The Oakland Post

James Wan returns to horror films with ‘Malignant’

Horror movies have just not been hitting that much lately, it’s been hard for any film to come out on top. “Malignant” is bringing back that horror movie hype many have been needing. The film was for sure a jaw dropping film, as there were so many plot twists presented.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Films#Psychological Horror#Consectetur#Pellentesque Nec#Quam Id Risus
Ashe County's Newspaper

Welcome to the Blumhouse season two announced with four new horror films

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed four new 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' movies. The streaming platform has announced a quarter of horror flicks set to launch next month as their partner with Jason Blum's production company Blumhouse for a second run of the anthology film series. 'Bingo Hell' and 'Black as...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Drops Trailer for New Horror Film 'There is Someone at Your House'

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for There is Someone at Your House. The slasher film is adapted from the novel written by American author Stephanie Perkins, in which the producers include Shawn Levy, who produced Stranger Things, and James Wan of The Conjuring. The plot centers around Makani Young,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Post and Courier

Columbia film wrings horror from COVID-19 isolation

"We're all sort of cracking under the strain. I think maybe you got a head start on everybody." — "Pizza Guy" Cleve (Cleveland Langdale) There are countless movies about "something" in the house, sometimes haunting families, sometimes lone occupants. I've seen so many that most have blended into an amorphous conglomerate such that it becomes difficult to remember them as discrete entries.
COLUMBIA, SC
horrornews.net

Film Review: Welcome to the Horror Show (short film) (2019)

Welcome to the horror show is a digital horror anthology that takes cues from The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Crypt. Focusing on societal anxieties in the twenty first century with a horror lean. Each episode is introduced by series host, Mr. Graves who is not afraid to crack a pun or bones.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
GeekTyrant

Four Trailers for Amazon's WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE Horror Film Anthology

Blumhouse and Amazon Studios have released four trailers for their upcoming slate of horror films for the Welcome To The Blumhouse anthology. These films are described as “an all-new set of unique, unsettling thrillers developed with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling.” We now have our best look yet at what to expect from the four films that will be released.
MOVIES
cu-sentry.com

Women Are All Powerful In Horror Films

One of the most common complaints about the horror genre of storytelling is the treatment of women within the story. More specifically, there are many that feel that horror movies overtly sexualize and degrade women for entertainment. After viewing a handful of horror movies that are respected within the genre, it is clear why this is a complaint. However, it is a pedestrian viewpoint of a complex genre of storytelling and shows a lack of deep understanding or willingness to see past the ‘shock and awe’ of these gruesome tales. Horror movies are rich with character development and do not pander to the fact the story involves a female human. Horror movies have been empowering women since Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922) first flickered into existence.
MOVIES
Collider

How the Classic Horror Film 'Cat People' Terrifies Without Showing Anything

Horror isn’t always a genre that ages so well. What was once very frightening can often become silly or goofy over time. This can be particularly true in the realm of Hollywood filmmaking, where the Frankensteins and Draculas of yesterday get more affectionate chuckles than blood-curdling screams these days. The reason for this is simple: tastes change. Makeup and special effects can grow just as dated as film styles. Despite this, some films manage to stand the test of time by tapping into eternal fears — those things that will always be scary — through creatively unsettling means. One of these films is 1942’s Cat People.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Critically Panned Shark Horror Film Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Let’s face it, the success of Jaws back in 1975 proved that shark attack movies would be incredibly popular forevermore. More recent hits like The Meg have dominated streaming popularity charts as well. But right now, a movie with a pathetic 18% Audience Rating on Rotten Tomatoes is in the top 20 films on the entirety of Netflix showing just how starved fans are for gruesome sharky content.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Paranormal horror The Secret of Sinchanee gets a trailer, poster and images

Ahead of its release this October, a trailer, poster and images have arrived online for writer-director Steven Grayham’s supernatural horror The Secret of Sinchanee which follows a tow truck driver who discovers a paranormal presence has been haunting his childhood home following the death of his father. An industrial tow...
MOVIES
themiamihurricane.com

10 horror films to get you in the spooky, fall spirit

With Halloween just around the corner, here are ten movies from The Miami Hurricane to get you ready for spooky season. Widely credited with reanimating the zombie movie genre, “28 Days Later” is one of the most influential horror movies ever made. Starring Cillian Murphy and Naomi Harris, the movie features a packed cast and a producing crew to match. The film deserves its praises as it features several of the best scenes to ever exist in a horror movie.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy