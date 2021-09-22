CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky: Flutter settles old PokerStars case for $300 million total

More than a decade removed from the online poker industry's "Black Friday" shutdown of unregulated operators, and just shy of 15 years since the highly controversial legislation banning payment processing for online gambling, a significant legal and financial holdover from that era has finally been put to bed. The commonwealth...

Flutter pays $300m to Kentucky to resolve legal dispute

Flutter Entertainment has disclosed it 'considers the matter closed' with regards to its legal dispute with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, having paid $300m to the state. As part of its settlement with the Commonwealth, the betting and gaming operator has paid $200m to Kentucky, in addition to a previous payment of $100m in relation to a superseded bond in the case.
Kentucky will receive $300M settling internet gambling site lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday, September 22, that the commonwealth of Kentucky will be receiving $300 million from Flutter Entertainment to settle a lawsuit against the 2011 internet gambling site. "After 10 long years, the commonwealth has not only prevailed, but collected dollars that the...
