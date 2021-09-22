Kentucky: Flutter settles old PokerStars case for $300 million total

Casino revenues and profits are up, but fewer customers and other serious economic issues are impacting the gaming industry. What is going on?. The post-pandemic economy is a mixed bag. Signs of recovery are accompanied by warning flags. The unemployment rate has returned to something close to 2019 levels, but 10 million jobs remain unfilled, particularly in service industries. Gaming is plagued with limits on an operation’s ability to deliver services due to a shortage of employees. Daily there are articles about small businesses closing their doors, because they don’t have enough employees to conduct business. There are also stories about wages increases, without any governmental prodding; wages are going up dramatically in many sectors. Companies like Walmart and Amazon, notorious for low pay, have raised their pay scales significantly. Besides raises to basic salaries, many, if not most, companies are offering hiring and retention bonuses. Recently, an Indian casino in California offered a $2,500 bonus for cooks. Thousand-dollar bonuses are becoming common, as are hourly wages about $15.

GAMBLING ・ 4 HOURS AGO