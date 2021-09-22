A new method for removing lead from drinking water

Imagine you are stranded in the middle of the desert, desperately searching for water to drink. The nearest body of water is miles away. Yet you are surrounded by other lifeforms which, by evidence of their existence, must have found some way to obtain enough water to survive. These organisms rely on an invisible yet ubiquitous source of water even available in the most arid deserts: the tiny water droplets in the air that make up fog.

WILDLIFE ・ 4 DAYS AGO