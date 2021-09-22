Boston College Eagles Preview

How important is this game to you? It depends on what you’re wanting out of this season. Clearly we all want them to win, that’s the whole point of watching your team play games, But if you’re still dreaming of an 8 or 9-win season, then Missouri absolutely must win this game. If you’re more interested in just getting bowl eligible then this would be a nice win for insurance against a future stumble somewhere later in the schedule but certainly isn’t a must win.