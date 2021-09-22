CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Porter reveals why he wants to say “thank you” to Elizabeth Taylor

By Megan Duley
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Billy Porter ever had the chance to speak to the late Elizabeth Taylor, he knows exactly what he’d say to her: “Thank you.”. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Porter reacted to being honored by the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation with their prestigious Commitment to End AIDS Award. Saying he was “humbled” by the honor, the Cinderella star couldn’t hold back the overwhelming appreciation he has for the late actress.

