Stocks Mayhem: Is Evergrande A Perfect Scapegoat?

The topic everyone requested me to cover, so I will. But before I do, I would like to emphasize that I’ve been writing about it for months. No, not about Evergrande (OTC:EGRNY) per se, but about the situation being similar to 2008. The exact trigger and the name of the company are not really relevant. What is important is that the storm has been brewing for some time, and now, when we finally see the straw that broke the camel’s neck, it seems like a game-changer. But it’s not a game-changer. It’s a milestone telling us that the game is going very similarly to how it was played 13 years ago (in 2008).