Message from EID: Caldor Fire impacts EID’s infrastructure
As I write this column, the Caldor Fire is 67% contained and continues to burn. And while the fire remains active, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the valiant efforts of fire protection services who fought and continue to fight to safeguard our communities. My thanks and gratitude goes to dedicated El Dorado Irrigation District teams who acted quickly to protect infrastructure as best they could, while always ensuring staff and public safety.www.villagelife.com
