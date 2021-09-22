CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers use exosome-based strategy to block HIV in mice

By U.S. National Institutes of Health
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study supported by the National Institutes of Health, researchers used exosomes, tiny nanoparticles capable of being taken up by cells, to deliver novel protein into the cells of mice infected with HIV. The protein attached to HIVs’ genetic material and prevented it from replicating, resulting in reduced levels of HIV in the bone marrow, spleen, and brain. The study, funded by NIH’s National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and published in Nature Communications, paves the way for the development of novel delivery systems for suppressing HIV.

phillyvoice.com

Promising HIV cure developed by Temple researchers advances to clinical trial

Temple University researchers are preparing to begin clinical trials on an experimental HIV therapy that they believe could become the first functional cure for the virus that causes AIDs. The new, CRISPR-based treatment recently was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an investigational new drug, paving the...
TEMPLE, PA
technologynetworks.com

Fruit Fly Research Is Helping To Discover New Anticancer Strategies

The experience of a fruit fly dying from cancer may seem worlds away from that of a human with a life-threatening tumor, yet University of California, Berkeley, researchers are finding commonalities between the two that could lead to ways to prolong the lives of cancer patients. Fruit fly research is...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Research reveals new treatment strategy for propionic acidemia

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have shown that a class of drugs they pioneered has the potential to treat a rare metabolic disorder called propionic acidemia. The findings were published today in Science Translational Medicine. Propionic acidemia is caused by mutations in an enzyme called propionyl-CoA carboxylase. CoA...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers investigate bone fragility in HIV patients

The National Institute of Health recently awarded a $2.4 million Research Project Grant, known as an R01, to researchers at the Yale School of Medicine and Yale School of Nursing to study the incidence of fragility fractures in patients with human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV. The two principal investigators for...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nature.com

Exosome-mediated stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1) produces a persistent latent infection. Control of HIV-1 using combination antiretroviral therapy (cART) comes at the cost of life-shortening side effects and development of drug-resistant HIV-1. An ideal and safer therapy should be deliverable in vivo and target the stable epigenetic repression of the virus, inducing a stable “block and lock” of virus expression. Towards this goal, we developed an HIV-1 promoter-targeting Zinc Finger Protein (ZFP-362) fused to active domains of DNA methyltransferase 3 A to induce long-term stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1. Cells were engineered to produce exosomes packaged with RNAs encoding this HIV-1 repressor protein. We find here that the repressor loaded anti-HIV-1 exosomes suppress virus expression and that this suppression is mechanistically driven by DNA methylation of HIV-1 in humanized NSG mouse models. The observations presented here pave the way for an exosome-mediated systemic delivery platform of therapeutic cargo to epigenetically repress HIV-1 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

7,8-Dihydroxyflavone improves neuropathological changes in the brain of Tg26 mice, a model for HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder

The combined antiretroviral therapy era has significantly increased the lifespan of people with HIV (PWH), turning a fatal disease to a chronic one. However, this lower but persistent level of HIV infection increases the susceptibility of HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder (HAND). Therefore, research is currently seeking improved treatment for this complication of HIV. In PWH, low levels of brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) has been associated with worse neurocognitive impairment. Hence, BDNF administration has been gaining relevance as a possible adjunct therapy for HAND. However, systemic administration of BDNF is impractical because of poor pharmacological profile. Therefore, we investigated the neuroprotective effects of BDNF-mimicking 7,8 dihydroxyflavone (DHF), a bioactive high-affinity TrkB agonist, in the memory-involved hippocampus and brain cortex of Tg26 mice, a murine model for HAND. In these brain regions, we observed astrogliosis, increased expression of chemokine HIV-1 coreceptors CXCR4 and CCR5, neuroinflammation, and mitochondrial damage. Hippocampi and cortices of DHF treated mice exhibited a reversal of these pathological changes, suggesting the therapeutic potential of DHF in HAND. Moreover, our data indicates that DHF increases the phosphorylation of TrkB, providing new insights about the role of the TrkB–Akt–NFkB signaling pathway in mediating these pathological hallmarks. These findings guide future research as DHF shows promise as a TrkB agonist treatment for HAND patients in adjunction to the current antiviral therapies.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Programming synthetic exosomes to optimize wound healing

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Medical Research in Heidelberg and colleagues at the DWI Leibniz Institute for Interactive Materials in Aachen have engineered synthetic exosomes that regulate cellular signaling during wound closure. The synthetic structures are built to resemble naturally occurring extracellular vesicles (EV) that play a fundamental role in communication between cells during various processes in our body. The scientist uncovered key mechanisms to regulate and aid wound healing and the formation of new blood vessels. For this, they designed and build programmable fully-synthetic EVs from scratch rather than isolating natural EVs from cells. Inspired by the function of their natural blue prints, the scientists successfully demonstrate for the first time that fully-synthetic exosomes with therapeutic functionality can be constructed.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

New Research Provides Information for First Trial of CRISPR-Based HIV Therapy in Humans

Khalili and his colleagues have completed preclinical studies that have shown that EBT-101 can effectively excise HIV proviral DNA from the genomes of different cells and tissues, including HIV-infected human cells and cells and tissues of humanized mice. Researchers at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University have...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

City of Hope and Griffith University researchers use novel method to block HIV in mice

DUARTE, Calif. — Researchers at City of Hope, a world-renowned research and treatment organization for cancer and diabetes, and Menzies Health Institute Queensland at Griffith University have developed a novel anti-HIV protein that suppressed HIV levels in the bone marrow, spleen and brain of mice and prevented the virus from replicating in those regions, according to a new study published in Nature Communications today.
CANCER
evms.edu

Pair of NIH grants provide $5.5 million for HIV research

People who are HIV positive can expect to live an average lifespan – a prospect that was unheard of only a generation ago. But while anti-retroviral drugs have tamed one aspect of this once-deadly condition, HIV has proven to be a stubborn adversary that continues to linger and haunt its victims.
NORFOLK, VA
gmu.edu

Mason researchers use scent analysis for COVID diagnostics

With COVID-19 continuing to spread throughout the world, there is a demand for rapid, noninvasive diagnostics. George Mason University researchers Robin Couch and Allyson Dailey, members of the College of Science and the Institute of Biohealth Innovation, are working to answer that call with their research on volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for infectious disease detection.
FAIRFAX, VA
Yale Daily News

Yale researcher leads branch of HIV research collaboration

A new initiative called the HOPE Collaboratory, which is funded by a $26.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health and contains a program co-directed by a professor at the Yale School of Medicine, could bring the world a step closer to finding a cure for HIV. Priti Kumar,...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Cell-Based Pro-Drug Strategy for Pancreatic Cancer

PharmaCyte Biotech, which specializes in cell-based treatments for cancer and diabetes has announced that its clinical trial product, CypCaps™, remains stable and active after 18 months when stored at -80°C. The next timepoint milestone for the product comes at 24 months. CypCaps are genetically engineered human cells, specifically engineered to treat unresectable pancreatic cancer, and encapsulated using PharmaCyte’s Cell-in-a-Box® technology.
CANCER
inquirer.com

Temple researchers take another step toward curing HIV

In 2014, Temple University researchers proved they could use state-of-the-art molecular scissors to cut out dormant HIV hiding in human cells in lab dishes. Now, seven years later — the blink of an eye in basic research — the approach has received Food and Drug Administration approval for testing in humans, buoying hopes for curing, not just suppressing, the insidious virus that causes AIDS. Although the world is focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, HIV/AIDS continues to rage in many poor countries 40 years after it was identified.
CANCER
biospace.com

Researchers Turn Back the Clock on Heart Cells in Mice

Scientists may have found a way for the heart to gain regenerative capabilities, offering a potential silver lining for patients who have suffered a heart attack. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research reportedly achieved positive results after returning adult cardiomyocytes to their fetal-like state in mouse models. To make this happen, they selectively expressed four genes, collectively called OSKM, which are necessary for cell renewal — Oct4, Sox2, Klf4, and c-Myc.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Research Roundup: Promising Parkinson’s Drug in Mice and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Nasal Drug Shows Promise in Slowing Parkinson’s Disease. Investigators from Rush University Medical Center developed two nasally delivered compounds that slowed the spread of alpha-synuclein in mice. Alpha-synuclein is an abnormal protein that collects in the brain in what are called Lewy bodies. Lewy bodies are hallmarks of Parkinson’s disease. They are also linked to the development of Lewy body dementia and a rare neurological disorder, multiple system atrophy (MSA). They published their research in the journal Nature Communications.
CANCER
ScienceBlog.com

Llama antibodies have “significant potential” as potent COVID-19 treatment

A unique type of tiny antibody produced by llamas could provide a new frontline treatment against Covid-19 that can be taken by patients as a simple nasal spray. Research led by scientists at the Rosalind Franklin Institute has shown that nanobodies – a smaller, simple form of antibody generated by llamas and camels – can effectively target the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.
SCIENCE
POZ

A Closer Look at the Long-Term Impact of HIV Cure Research

People living with HIV who underwent an analytical treatment interruption (ATI) in pursuit of an HIV cure were four times more likely to be hospitalized for non-AIDS-defining illnesses—especially cancer, liver and kidney disease—in the years following resumption of HIV treatment, according to an analysis published in the journal AIDS. However,...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

“Ultra-Potent” Antibody Against Multiple COVID-19 Variants Discovered

A technology developed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has led to the discovery of an “ultra-potent” monoclonal antibody against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, including the delta variant. The antibody has rare characteristics that make it a valuable addition to the limited set of broadly reactive...
SCIENCE

