The Other Two, the comedy series from former SNL co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, has scored a third-season pickup from HBO Max. The series, which originally launched on Comedy Central before moving the WarnerMedia streamer for its second season, debuted its sophomore season on HBO Max in August. The streamer, which didn’t release viewing data, said that the show has been its most popular series since the release of Season 2 and has seen “steady growth each week” as new episodes dropped. The comedy, which might be the only show on television that has a storyline based on Justin Bieber...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO