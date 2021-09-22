Guest column: Tragic murder highlights broken criminal justice system

Kate Tibbitts can’t make this plea to you. She can’t cast a vote or call a legislator or sign a petition for change. She can’t install a security system or add another deadbolt to her Sacramento home. Kate Tibbitts is dead. She was raped, murdered, her pets killed and home set on fire by a transient career criminal. Her innocent life ended in horror. Her death, while heartbreaking, is not surprising. Kate’s tragedy can be traced back to political trends and liberal policy decisions that, if not reversed, will leave a longer trail of victims behind.