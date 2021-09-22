Recall disappointment

My mother didn’t tell me “life is not fair,” So you can imagine how I feel as a conservative right now. I’m not really mad at the results of the recall. I just don’t understand why liberals don’t understand how it feels to always, always, always lose. Do they think we deserve it because we don’t think like them? Or is it our selfish human nature kicking in? It must be wonderful that they get their way all the time. I don’t blame them for loving it. And since I believe in a free country, I support their right to think the way they do.