GRAVETTE -- The regular meeting of the Gravette City Council Committee of the Whole was held Sept. 9 with all members present. Bob Kelley, owner of property on Second Avenue S.E. behind the new Taco Bell, spoke to the council about problems with lights shining in the windows at his house and those of neighbors as late as 3 a.m. Kelley said he had been told a year ago that if the property was bought as a site for Taco Bell, the business would be required to build a privacy fence behind it to prevent such intrusion. He said he was just asking the city to honor what was said last year.

GRAVETTE, AR ・ 10 DAYS AGO