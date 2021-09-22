European Ryder Cup team trolls US with Packers colors, cheeseheads
HAVEN, Wis. — The 43rd Ryder Cup doesn’t begin play until Friday morning and already the European team is on the offensive. In a positively brilliant bit of strategy on the part of Team Europe, its players on Wednesday were clad in the green, yellow and white colors of Green Bay Packers, who of course are beloved in these parts. The European players, too, showed up at the first tee for practice rounds wearing Cheeseheads and tossed them into the stands to the fans.nypost.com
