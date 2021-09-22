CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Text of the Federal Reserve's statement after its meeting

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended:. The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals.

