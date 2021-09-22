Combo Chimbita: The Music Tells the Stories
It was five years ago when the four Colombia-born members of Combo Chimbita released their debut EP, El Corredor del Jaguar. At the time — and for a couple of years to follow — the group made a point of defining its music as “tropical futurism.” They explained that to mean that the group made music influenced by Latin American cumbia and the otherworldly, Afrocentric and polyrhythmic jazz of Sun Ra. As bassist and keyboardist Prince of Queens told me in 2018, “it’s a way of re-imagining what we are and where we’re going based more on our ancestors than on sci-fi.”www.sfweekly.com
