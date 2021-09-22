Surface Laptop Studio is Microsoft’s new portable powerhouse

Besides build quality that could break bricks, the Nokias of old were known for their top-notch longevity. Come back to your blower after a week away and you’d still have four bars to work with. Times have changed, but HMD still wants its smartphones to go the distance: the affordable Nokia G50 (£200) ships with a 5000mAh cell that’s good for two days. It also supports 18W fast charging, so when you’ve sapped the battery by directing pixellated snakes across the 6.82in HD+ display, it won’t take too long to refill the tank. As for shooting duties, a 48MP main camera is flanked by a 5MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP depth sensor, so your Insta snaps shouldn’t look too shabby. Running the show is Qualcomm’s mainstream Snapdragon 480 chip. No, it won’t set your world on fire, but it will connect you to 5G – which, together with readiness for Android 12, means this Nokia is ready for the long game.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO