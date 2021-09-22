CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surface Laptop Studio is Microsoft’s new portable powerhouse

By Sam Kieldsen Follow @samkieldsen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe star showing of Microsoft’s big 2021 Surface range refresh? For our money it’s the priciest, most powerful model: the flagship Surface Laptop Studio (£TBC, on sale early 2022). Like the Surface Book it's replacing, the Surface Laptop Studio’s transforming design sees it effortless flit between laptop, tablet and entertainment stages, while the spec sheet suggests it’ll be beefy enough to tackle all but the most demanding of tasks. The 14.4in touchscreen has Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate, while inside you can kit it out with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop graphics and up to 2TB of removeable SSD storage. A Surface Pen comes along for the ride, clicking magnetically under the front edge when not in use. Announced alongside the Surface Laptop Studio is the Surface Go 3, Surface Duo 2, Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro X.

