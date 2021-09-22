Spoofhounds fall to Hornets at home

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds dropped to 1-7 this season with a 15-0 loss to Chillicothe on Tuesday night in Maryville. “I took more of a backseat approach tonight, because we really decided they need to have that responsibility to take control of the tempo of their own game.” Maryville coach Chandra DeMott said, speaking of the leadership she’s looking for out of her players. “So I’ve tried to quiet down just a little bit and kind of let them start to lead themselves and figure out their rhythm.”