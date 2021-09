A Westfield man who was wanted on multiple warrants was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division received an anonymous tip that 29-year-old Leroy Stepp, who had two valid arrest warrants from the Town of Portland and Town of Chautauqua, was sitting in a white pickup truck at an address on East Main Street in Westfield. Deputies and members of the Westfield Police Department went to the location to check the truck just before 12:30 PM, and Stepp took off running, trying to evade the officers. A short foot pursuit started, ending with Stepp being taking into custody by both police departments. he was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to keep right. The Sheriff's Office adds that Stepp also has a warrant out of Pennsylvania for manufacturing methamphetamine, and he will be awaiting an extradition hearing on that charge at a later date.

WESTFIELD, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO