Two years after announcing an $800 million development in Hutto, baseball scouting company Perfect Game announced it would build its new headquarters in Cedar Park instead. Cedar Park City Council approved three economic development and land agreements Sept. 23 for the project. The Perfect Game complex is expected to generate $20 million in revenue for Cedar Park over 10 years from lease payments, sales tax and hotel occupancy tax, according to the city.

CEDAR PARK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO