CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Gator Chomp: Ledecky heads to Florida to work with Nesty

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

Katie Ledecky will be learning a new stroke. The Gator Chomp. Ledecky is moving to the University of Florida to be closer to home and train under Anthony Nesty leading into the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ledecky spent the last five years at Stanford University, where she worked with Greg Meehan while earning a psychology degree. Now, the 24-year-old native of Washington, D.C., will be training with Nesty. His coaching star is on the rise after Bobby Finke won a pair of gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Ledecky also will work as a volunteer assistant on Nesty's staff at Florida.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
NBC News

House to debate, vote on infrastructure package this week, Pelosi says

Debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill will begin in the House on Monday and go to the floor for a vote three days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi said the vote will come on the same day the nation’s surface transportation act — which authorizes spending on highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects — expires.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Anthony Nesty
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy