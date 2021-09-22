Alice R. Zimmerman
Alice Ruth Zimmerman, 89, of Omaha, Nebraska formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Alice was born on October 12, 1931 in Corning, Iowa to Walter E. and Blanche (Bixler) Arbuckle. She was a 1950 graduate of Corning Iowa High School. She attended Northwest Missouri State University and the University of Nebraska in Omaha. Alice was a homemaker and member of St. Patrick Parish in Elkhorn, Nebraska.www.maryvilleforum.com
