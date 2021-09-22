The US death toll from COVID-19 just surpassed that of the 1918 flu pandemic
COVID-19 has caused more deaths in the US than the country's estimated death toll from the 1918 flu pandemic. (CNN, National Archives via CNN Wire)www.fox10tv.com
World population in 1918 was 1.8B, today its 7.8B. Of course it would eventually get higher. What’s that point?
