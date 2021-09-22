CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The US death toll from COVID-19 just surpassed that of the 1918 flu pandemic

WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 has caused more deaths in the US than the country's estimated death toll from the 1918 flu pandemic. (CNN, National Archives via CNN Wire)

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 2

IamShinyShins
4d ago

World population in 1918 was 1.8B, today its 7.8B. Of course it would eventually get higher. What’s that point?

Reply(1)
4
Related
PennLive.com

America’s COVID death toll tops 675,000, equaling the total from the 1918-19 flu

COVID-19 has now killed as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pandemic's US toll exceeds 1918-19 flu

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did – nearly 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WALA-TV FOX10

Funeral homes in Idaho are running out of room due to the COVID-19 surge, coroner says

(CNN) -- COVID-19 is killing so many people in Idaho that some funeral homes are running out of space to store the bodies as coronavirus deaths continue climbing in the US. "We are working nonstop. We're exhausted. We're frustrated. ... Funeral homes are out of storage. Our hospitals are out of storage. It's just become quite a mess," Dotti Owens, the coroner for Ada County, Idaho, told CNN Saturday.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#National Archives#Covid 19#Cnn#Cnn Wire
The Independent

Takeaways from AP and Univision China Fishing Investigation

The Associated Press with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision accompanied the conservation group Sea Shepherd this summer on an 18-day voyage to observe up close for the first time the Chinese distant water fishing fleet on the high seas off South America China’s deployment to this area of the Pacific Ocean is no accident. Decades of overfishing have pushed its overseas fleet, the world’s largest, ever farther from home. U.S. and regional governments fear that the Chinese fleet’s push into the Americas could spur illegal fishing of endangered species and threaten even thriving ones like the Humboldt squid, the main...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Taliban urge international airlines to resume Afghan flights

The Taliban urged international airlines Sunday to resume flights to Kabul, saying all technical issues at the country's main airport have been resolved. The international community is keen to hold the Taliban to their word that they will allow anyone to leave the country once commercial flights resume.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WALA-TV FOX10

COVID vaccine boosters: Who is ‘recommended’ to get extra shot as opposed to ‘may’ get one

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has overruled the recommendations of a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The result likely will be uncertainty, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during his weekly briefing Friday. Harris said the state Department of Public Health did not get final guidance until 1:30 a.m.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hong Kong June 4 vigil organizers to disband amid crackdown

The Hong Kong group that had organized annual vigils in remembrance of victims of the Chinese military’s crushing of the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests voted to disband Saturday amid an ongoing crackdown on independent political activism in the semi-autonomous city. Police had notified the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China last month that it was under investigation for working for foreign interests, an accusation the group denied. While it called the probe an abuse of power, core members voted 41-4 at a meeting on Saturday to lay the 32-year-old group to rest. Tens...
ADVOCACY
SlashGear

COVID-19 sets grim US pandemic record with more deaths than 1918 flu

Despite having access to multiple readily available vaccines, the number of people contracting and dying from COVID-19 in the US has been climbing, putting the healthcare system under incredible strain. More than a year after the pandemic was officially declared, the number of US deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 has exceeded the estimated death toll of the 1918 flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy