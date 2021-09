Good afternoon everyone, my original windows 2012 r2 DL360 crashed and we decided to reuse it as a windows 2019 standard file server, however, I could not use Intelligent provisioning as the 2019 version was not supported hence I had to use the "normal" method to install a windows servers, however I am having issues with some of the drivers (USB universal ports, base system device?? etc) question here is, does anyone knows how can I download ALL the drivers required for this servers, I spent probably 10 hours looking around in the HPE website and I even created an account for the HP support page but so far all the efforts have proven futile.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO