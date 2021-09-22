CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Ben Simmons Any Closer to Leaving Philly? Plus Aqib Talib on His Career and Calling Games

By Ryen Russillo
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussillo shares his thoughts on the latest developments in the Ben Simmons saga (0:34) before kicking around some ideas with Ceruti and scouting some wild takes for the upcoming Take Stock game (14:48). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion and Fox NFL broadcaster Aqib Talib about calling NFL games, the Vikings-Cardinals nail-biter, his time in college and the NFL, the evolution of playing defense in the NFL, trash-talking, and more (29:28). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:05).

Ryen Russillo
Ben Simmons
