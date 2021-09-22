Is Ben Simmons Any Closer to Leaving Philly? Plus Aqib Talib on His Career and Calling Games

Ben Simmons, soon-to-be former Philadelphia 76er last seen agitating for a trade after refusing to put the ball in the hoop then getting trashed by all of his colleagues for being a prickly weirdo, is outta here. Well, he will be soon, as his representatives sounded the alarm via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Simmons will not report to camp, will never play another game for the Sixers, and is prepared to bear the financial consequences of those first two choices. Such a move has been reasonably public information for about a month, though now that it’s gotten the Woj boost, one reasons that Simmons’s decision is final.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO