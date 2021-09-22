CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) not expected to play vs. Baltimore Ravens

By Erik Schlitt
Pride Of Detroit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions Tyrell Williams took an unnecessary and penalized hit in Week 1 which left him in the league's concussion protocol and as the team begins practices in Week 3, his health has not improved. On Wednesday, coach Dan Campbell met with the local media and opened with the fact...

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Are Reportedly Signing Notable Running Back

With Raheem Mostert officially out for the season, the San Francisco 49ers have wasted no time signing another running back to their roster. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing former Detroit Lions tailback Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad. He spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalif Raymond
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Ravens#Concussion#American Football#Detroit Lions Wr
Bleacher Report

Lions' Tyrell Williams Remains in Concussion Protocol, Won't Play vs. Packers

Detroit Lions receiver Tyrell Williams remains in the concussion protocol and will miss Monday's game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Dan Campbell said Saturday. Williams was forced to leave his team's first game against the San Francisco 49ers early after taking a hard hit in the third quarter.
NFL
Detroit News

Lions WR Tyrell Williams out, four key contributors questionable vs. Packers

Allen Park — Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive tackle Kevin Strong were unable to clear concussion protocol and have been ruled out for Monday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Additionally, the Lions listed four other key contributors as questionable, including wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who popped...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lions pessimistic about Tyrell Williams playing Monday night

The Lions play on Monday night, which gives wide receiver Tyrell Williams an extra day to clear the concussion protocol before they play the Packers on Monday night, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much hope that he’ll do that. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Williams, who was...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: Bettor’s 16-leg parlay to win $737K down to Lions beating Packers

If you’ve been a fan for long enough, someone in your life has probably told you not to bet on the Detroit Lions. But it may pay off big time for one bettor who has a shot at $736,959. According to BetMGM, a player placed a 16-leg parlay for $25 and managed to get the first 15 picks correct. Now he just needs one more win — the Detroit Lions must take down the Green Bay Packers tonight at Lambeau Field.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pride Of Detroit

A Trade Package for Mr. Jamie Collins

Yesterday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were looking to move veteran linebacker Jamie Collins after some poor, low-effort play to start the season. A trade partner that immediately came to mind was the Miami Dolphins. If you have paid any attention to my comments/fanposts in the past, you know...
NFL
USA Today

First look: Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions odds and lines

The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) and Detroit Lions (0-2) meet Sunday in Week 3 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Ford Field. Below, we look at the Ravens vs. Lions odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The Ravens defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Week...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Lions vs. Packers 2021: Time, live stream info, TV schedule

Both the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers are looking to rebound from disappointing Week 1 performances. For the Lions, their 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t exactly unexpected. The team is going through a rebuild. As a result, their overturned roster is one of the youngest in the league and it showed last Sunday. Detroit’s defense couldn’t seem to stop Kyle Shanahan’s offense, while the Lions offense looked impotent at times with Jared Goff now behind center. There were positives—like the Lions’ solid offensive line and running game—and their late comeback spoke to the team’s spirit under new head coach Dan Campbell. But it’s also clear there’s plenty of work to do.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

What we learned: Lions @ Packers

You know what time it is! It's time for Week 2 of What we Learned. This past week we watched our boys in blue (though technically it was all-white this go around,) travel to Green Bay for some seriously intense MNF. The last time Detroit travelled to Green Bay, we got a taste... maybe more like a full platter of the NFL's famous Rigged Casserole. It was hands down the most poorly officiated game that I've ever watched, and as a Lions fan that's saying something. Were the officials to blame for this loss too? Let's find out.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Ask POD: Detroit Lions Week 3 mailbag submissions

It’s Tuesday, so that means it’s time for another round of Detroit Lions mailbag questions!. Have a question about the Lions game against the Packers? Their upcoming matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3? Or anything about the team in general?. To participate in this week’s mailbag, you can...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 2 at Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions are on the road in Week 2, traveling to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football”. This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an * after their name.
NFL
lineups.com

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions Matchup Preview (9/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions Matchup Preview (9/26/21) The Detroit Lions have had two very tough matchups through the first couple of weeks of the 2021 NFL season. They have competed with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers for 60 minutes. I must admit that I am pretty impressed. There is a certain level of pride that the Lions are playing with, and while things are still far from perfect, there is some hope for the future in Detroit. Baltimore has had a tumultuous start to its 2021 season with a Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and a Week 2 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens have had many injuries to their team but still found a way to win against the Chiefs this past week. Detroit has a few playmakers that could give the Ravens some trouble. T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, and Quintez Cephus have all looked very solid through the team’s first two games. Baltimore will have to lock those key players down to build a lead. Offensively, Baltimore should have no issues putting a substantial number of points on the board against Detroit. Despite all of the Ravens’ injuries, they still have an elite quarterback in Lamar Jackson and several other talented players at the skill positions, including Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. This game will be interesting as Detroit could keep it close and cover the spread; however, Baltimore will probably stomp on that weak defense en route to a comfortable victory.
NFL
lineups.com

Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Baltimore Ravens Player Props (9/19/21)

Week 2 of the NFL season is here, and we have you covered with everything you need from betting picks to fantasy football rankings to DFS lineup suggestions and more. In this article, I take a look at some of the player props available for Sunday Night Football and attempt to find the best value plays in the market.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy