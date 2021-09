Nothing like a New York Jets game to cure what ails you. New England traveled to East Rutherford and, for the 11th straight time, took it to the Jets to the tune of 25-6 in a game that could have very well been 45-6 had it happened later in the season. It wasn’t perfect, but the Jets are just a terrible football team that made too many mistakes, and so the Patriots were able to walk out of there with their first win of the season and share of first place atop an AFC East that might be one of the most interesting divisions in the league. Not too shabby.

