How To Celebrate the New School Year With Kids

Join us for the artist reception on Saturday, October 16th from 6-9 pm. Betty Reuscher and Maribeth Jagger have collaborated to paint their artistic impressions of the Southwest. Each artist brings the love of this beautiful region to life in this special show of their work. Betty primarily works in watercolor and her beautiful, fluid works create a mood that invites the viewer to step into her paintings and to feel what she is experiencing. Maribeth’s landscape oil paintings capture the atmosphere and quality of light which is unique to the high country of northern New Mexico. Each artist brings her own personal style to their work making this collaboration unique and exciting.

VISUAL ART ・ 22 HOURS AGO