Staxel Review

Gather round, folks, for a tale of love, loss, and failure: For never was a story of more woe, than this of Kate and her, er, GameCube controller. Let's back up a little. 'Twas a Friday night after a long and tiring week, and my partner and I sat down for a game of Staxel, which is a sort of Minecraft-Animal Crossing-Harvest Moon hybrid launching on 23rd September that's entirely made out of voxels. Since it was the 20th anniversary week of the GameCube, we decided (or, well, I pitched to the editor) to try out the co-op aspect of the game by building a GameCube controller, in celebration of everyone's favourite game-shape that isn't already a cube.
