Staxel Review

By Mary Billington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a block-building game with farming, Staxel sounds like a good fit for fans of games like Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon, and Minecraft but how does it compare with these genre standards? Grab your tools and let's find out. Staxel is a first-person game that looks like Minecraft and has...

