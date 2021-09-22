CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m tired of being afraid’

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woman at the center of a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty is speaking out about the couple’s alleged intimidation tactics. Jennifer Hough said during an appearance with her lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn on “The Real” that she wanted to speak to the public because she’s “tired of being afraid.”

