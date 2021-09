On Friday night, the Dayton Broncos Football team took the field at Bronco Stadium in Dayton, Texas, searching for their first season victory. The Broncos found what they were looking for a win beating Goose Creek Memorial Patriots (score 45-7). What an impressive win for the Broncos football team, Coach Ware and his coaching staff, and, Broncos fans. Yes, fans of the Broncos can finally say the drought is over. After going all last season winless and starting the 2021 season 0-2 the team needed to get things turned around.

