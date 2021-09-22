CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: Potential fallback for debt ceiling fraught with complications

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders for weeks have denied they would potentially dust off the budget reconciliation process once again as a last resort to lift the statutory debt ceiling with a simple majority vote if they can’t find at least 10 Republican votes in the Senate. Republicans, however, would like...

Janesville Gazette

Debt limit fight as much about 2022 politics as fiscal policy

The U.S. is heading to the precipice of a debt default as much for the sake of campaign ads and political branding as fiscal philosophy. While agreeing that the statutory limit on U.S. borrowing must be raised before it’s breached sometime next month, Republicans and Democrats are completely at odds over who should act.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Raising debt ceiling accommodates Dems reckless spending

A: The debt limit is the amount of money the U.S. Treasury is authorized to borrow to meet spending obligations. The Constitution grants Congress the power of the purse strings and under federal law, the legislative branch of the federal government must approve borrowing authority to allow the executive branch to pay the bills. The debt limit provides Congress an opportunity to re-evaluate spending and revenue policies to put the country on a sustainable fiscal path.
ECONOMY
Laredo Morning Times

What to know about a potential government shutdown

Could the government shut down next week, for the third time in three years? It's a possibility as Congress nears a deadline to keep the government open and doesn't appear to have enough votes to do it. Here's why, and what would happen if there is a shut down. -...
U.S. POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Federal agencies advised to prepare for shutdown just in case

WASHINGTON -- The White House budget office notified federal agencies Thursday to begin preparations for the first shutdown of the U.S. government since the coronavirus pandemic began, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill struggle to reach a funding agreement. Administration officials stress the request is in line with traditional procedures seven...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Experts warn of economic catastrophe if U.S. debt ceiling isn't raised

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell continues to hold out against raising the federal debt ceiling, and experts warn the failure to do so could result in economic catastrophe. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Washington Post White House economics reporter Jeff Stein joined Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN to discuss the Senate stand-off.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Biden administration to send out shutdown guidance TODAY as Democrats scramble to pass stop gap spending measure and raise the debt ceiling as government funding runs out in one week

President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget is due to release shutdown guidance Thursday - a week before the government shuts down if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill. OMB's spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told Punchbowl News that 'prudent management requires that the government plan for the possibility of a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC Chicago

What Is the Debt Ceiling and Why Is It Important?

The idea of the U.S. government breaching its “debt limit” sounds scary. But what, exactly, are lawmakers in Washington fighting about?. The debt limit is a nearly century-old artificial cap that Congress placed on the U.S. government's ability to borrow. Lawmakers have raised or suspended it nearly 80 times since 1960, but there is a deepening partisan standoff this time, underscoring how the debt limit has evolved into a political weapon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kingsport Times-News

Warner: Debt ceiling authorization must pass

WASHINGTON — Seven days before the end of the federal fiscal year, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner warned against Republican opposition to a debt ceiling increase as “stupidity on steroids.”. Warner, D-Va., outlined his budget concerns Thursday, a day after meeting with President Joe Biden and other senators on ways to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

