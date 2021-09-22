Bears rookie QB Justin Fields to make first start vs. Browns

“They told me I was the starter. That was one of the reasons I wanted to come here. That’s the assurance I got.”. That’s what Andy Dalton said a couple days after the Bears signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract in March. And since that was the agreement, apparently nothing first-round pick Justin Fields did in the preseason was going to change that. Fields was more impressive than Dalton was in every way in the preseason, but that didn’t matter — Dalton was going to start Week 1 at SoFi Stadium against the Rams, and damn the torpedoes.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO