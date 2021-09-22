Bears rookie QB Justin Fields to make first start vs. Browns
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback and rookie Justin Fields will experience a different type of “homecoming” this weekend. As ESPN noted, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Wednesday that Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday at the Cleveland Browns. Current Chicago QB1 Andy Dalton injured his left knee in this past Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals and is expected to be sidelined through at least Week 3.talesbuzz.com
