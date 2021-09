MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been placed on injured reserve, team officials announced Saturday. He will miss at least the next three games. On Wednesday, coach Brian Flores said that further tests revealed Tagovailoa had fractured ribs and would not play Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Tagovailoa was knocked out of the Dolphins’ 35-0 loss to Buffalo on Sunday after just two series and eight plays. He ended up on the turf after three of those plays, sacked twice on the first series and then injured on the final play of Miami’s second...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO