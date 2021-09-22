Lady Panthers Volleyball Falls at SFA

PRAIRIE VIEW – The Lady Panthers fall to Stephen F. Austin, Tuesday night 0-3 falling by the scores of 17-25, 9-25, and 13-25. How it Happened:. PVAMU opened the first set with a fight holding seven ties with 15-15 being the final one. The Lady Panthers were not able to hold the Ladyjacks as they took the set 25-17. Prairie View A&M took a 3-1 lead, but it quickly ended as SFA went on a tandem taking advantage of the Lady Panthers miscues. The Ladyjacks never looked back taking the second set 25-9.