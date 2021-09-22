Football Fridays In Georgia Podcast: Oconee County Off To A 4-0 Start - What's Next For The Warriors?

On this week’s Football Fridays In Georgia podcast, GPB’s Jon Nelson and Hannah Goodin talk to Oconee County Head Coach Travis Noland about his 4-0 start and what to expect from his team for the rest of the season. He also tells the story about when he learned his son Zeb Noland was named the starting quarterback for the University of South Carolina. Jon and Hannah also recap last week's big matchups and preview our GPB Sports game of the week.