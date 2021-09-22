CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employers agree: The Great Resignation is a ‘real, present’ danger

By Tom Starner
hrexecutive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso key among the findings was that 73% of respondents are struggling to hire and retain workers (only 5% are experiencing the opposite). According to Maggie Hulce, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise at Indeed, employers need to understand what could be at the heart of their workers heading toward the exit. The survey found that employers report their workers’ top five priorities are: higher pay (59%), schedule flexibility (58%), better work/life balance (56%), remote work options (54%) and the ability to focus on personal and family responsibilities (50%).

hrexecutive.com

