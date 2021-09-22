Employers agree: The Great Resignation is a ‘real, present’ danger

With all the new expectations for HR, leaders should be asking for the investments they need. It really chafes me that there are far too many human resources professionals out there who do not get the amount of respect, authority, appreciation and enablement that they truly deserve. Back in the Aughts, when I first got involved in HR through the side door of diversity and inclusion, I kept hearing my colleagues speak about wanting to “have a seat at the table.” Hearing this made me immensely curious, and as I learned more, I was puzzled to find out that, for years, many of them had struggled to even get invited to executive meetings or to have a direct reporting relationship with the top person.

