New Restaurant Spot Coming To Downtown Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

A new restaurant spot is currently under construction in downtown Danville, Virginia on Spring street. It is right across the street from the bus station and just a block away from Main Street. There isn’t much on this spot of Spring Street, but that’s about to change. There is an old saying if you build it they will come. The tens of thousands of people that came to the county Rock Festival proves the truth of that statement, but the coming Caesars casino and the jobs it will bring also means more people with money to spend will be living in Danville too able to come to new places to eat.