EU Could Force Apple to Use USB-C on iPhones From 2024
The European Union may soon force Apple to introduce USB-C in iPhones. Draft regulations for a standarized charger will be unveiled tomorrow. The idea of introducing legislation to standarize phone chargers appeared back in 2014, and in early 2020, MEPs voted a resolution calling on the European Commission to prepare appropriate legislation. We wrote about it here. On 23 September, the EC is to present draft legislation on the matter.www.gamepressure.com
